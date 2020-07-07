Zlatan Ibrahimovic hints at AC Milan exit

Following AC Milan’s amazing comeback against Juventus, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted that his future may be away from the Stadio San Siro.

The Swede scored a penalty in Milan’s 4-2 comeback win over the Bianconeri, though the fans had to enjoy it at home given the game was played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have a month to have fun,” Zlatan told DAZN. “Then things may happen that you cannot control.

“I feel sorry for the fans as the might not be able to see me live again.

“It would have been nice if there was a full house [against Juventus], they could have had fun.

“They could have seen me live for the last time. Read between the lines.”