AC Milan back to work without Ibrahimovic, but Maldini confident deal will be struck

AC Milan were back at work on Monday ahead of their first training session on Tuesday, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic was nowhere to be found as talks over a new contract continue to drag on.

Rossoneri players returned in rather subdued fashion as large groups of fans were not allowed to welcome them due to COVID-19 measures, while all players and staff members underwent coronavirus tests ahead of training.

All the players were sent home ahead of the tests results, with the first training session set for Tuesday morning.

Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie, Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic, Rafael Leao and Davide Calabria were not present on Monday as they underwent tests privately after returning from their holidays outside of Italy.

Ibrahimovic was not present for different reasons as the Swede and Milan have been unable to agree terms on a new contract.

Agent Mino Raiola is reportedly asking for €7 million a season while the Rossoneri’s offer sits at €6m, but director Paolo Maldini didn’t seem bothered by the Swede’s absence.

“Am I optimistic about Ibra? I’m always optimistic,” he told reporters outside a Milan hotel.