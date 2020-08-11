AC Milan can’t find any takers for Paqueta

AC Milan are considering moving on from Lucas Paqueta this offseason, but those plans have been put on hold as so far no clubs have shown interest in the Brazilian.

Signed from Flamengo for €35 million in October 2018, the 22-year-old has quickly gone from player for the future to question mark at San Siro.

While Stefano Pioli was able to breathe new life into several Milan players after his appointment in October, Paqueta wasn’t one of them as the Brazilian spent much of the second half of the season on the bench.

As a result La Gazzetta dello Sport reports his future remains in the balance, with both club and player unsure of what the best option is at this time to get the Brazilian back on track.

So far no clubs have stepped forward to sign the 22-year-old outright given Milan are asking for €25m in order to avoid a loss.

Thus the Rossoneri have tried to include Paqueta in several swap deals, most notably for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

A loan may be the solution in the end in order to give the midfielder ample playing time to rediscover his form, as Milan no doubt don’t want a repeat of the season that just ended where he was limited to just 13 Serie A starts.