AC Milan make Ibrahimovic renewal official

AC Milan have announced that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a new contract that will keep him with the side until June 2021.

The Swede rejoined the Rossoneri in January after leaving the Los Angeles Galaxy, and his 11 goals in 20 matches helped the side qualify for the Europa League.

However the two sides struggled to agree on an extension after the completion of the season, but those issues have been put to rest after Milan confirmed Ibrahimovic will be going nowhere.

“AC Milan are pleased to announce that they have reached an agreement for the contract renewal of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, extending the partnership with the Rossoneri until June 2021,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

Ibrahimovic has wasted no time before getting back to work, as he’s already joined up and taken part in his first training session with his teammates and coach Stefano Pioli at Milanello.