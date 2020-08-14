AC Milan negotiate bumper contract to retain Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not guaranteed to remain at AC Milan this summer, but the Rossoneri are ready to offer further bonuses in his contract to persuade him to stay.

The 38-year-old scored 10 goals and provided five assists in his return to Serie A after eight years away from Italy, but he wants a lucrative contract if he is going to remain with the Milanese side.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Ibrahimovic wants a salary of €6 million per season and his earnings could increase if certain requirements are met.

The former Sweden international could earn €500,000 if AC Milan qualify for the Champions League in 2021/22 and he would be entitled to a further €500,000 if they win the Europa League this season.

There could be further bonuses added to his contract related to the appearances he makes throughout the season, as well as a goal-related bonus.

Ibrahimovic spent two seasons at AC Milan from 2010 to 2012 and returned to the club in January after spells with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and LA Galaxy.