AC Milan v Cagliari: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan host Cagliari at the Stadio San Siro on Saturday evening as they wrap up their Serie A campaign.

Milan are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Cagliari, and should the Rossoneri win, they will set a record of of 15 consecutive home wins against a single Serie A opponent.

Milan’s last draw in August was in 2005 and since then the Rossoneri have won 10 times and played out eight draws in Serie A in over the month.

Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Theo; Kessie, Bennacer; Castillejo, Calhanoglu, Leao; Ibrahimovic

Cagliari: Cragno; Walukiewicz, Ceppitelli, Klavan; Mattiello, Faragò, Nandez, Ionita, Lykogiannis; Pereiro, Simeone