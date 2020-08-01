AC Milan v Cagliari: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Cagliari take on the side who have beaten them more than any other in Serie A when they travel to San Siro on Saturday night to face AC Milan (kick-off 20:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Leao; Ibrahimovic.

Suspended: Rebic.

Unavailable: Musacchio, Romagnoli, Conti.

Cagliari (4-3-1-2): Cragno; Pisacane, Walukiewicz, Klavan, Lykogiannis; Nandez, Ladinetti, Ionita; Gagliano; Joao Pedro, Simeone.

KEY STATISTICS

– Cagliari have lost 41 games against AC Milan in Serie A so far – more than against any other opponent.

– AC Milan are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Cagliari (W4 D1) and have kept the clean sheets in their last two.

– Should they win this game, the Rossoneri could set their record of 15 consecutive home wins against a single Serie A opponent (currently 14, level with their run against Chievo).

– AC Milan’s last draw in August was in 2005 – since then the Rossoneri have won 10 times and played out eight draws in Serie A in this month.

– Cagliari have won only one of their last 13 away games in Serie A (D6 L6).

– Only Real Madrid (31) and Atalanta (30) have collected more points that AC Milan (27) post-lockdown across Europe’s top five leagues.

– Stefano Pioli has won eight games against Cagliari in his Serie A coaching career – more than against any other opponents (D4 L4).

– Hakan Calhanoglu has been involved in six goals in his last three home appearances in Serie A, scoring three and making three assists. The last midfielder to score in four consecutive home games was Andrea Pirlo in 2005.

– Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the oldest player to score at least nine goals in the top five European leagues this season and could record double figures for the 13th time since 2004/05 (only Messi and Ronaldo have done better, 14).

– Cagliari striker Giovanni Simeone scored 20 goals in his 69 Serie A appearances with Stefano Pioli as head coach.