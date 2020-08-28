AC Milan want to loan Tonali with purchase option, Brescia keen on an obligation to buy

AC Milan intend to acquire Sandro Tonali on a loan deal with an option to buy but Brescia president Massimo Cellino wants it to be an obligation to purchase the midfielder instead.

The 20-year-old Rondinelle playmaker is one of the brightest prospects in Italian football and he is destined to leave after the Lombard club where relegated from Serie A but the Leonessa patron wants to make a sizeable profit on his club’s biggest asset.

TuttoMercatoWeb report that AC Milan want to pay Brescia €10 million to sign Tonali on loan, and then have the option to purchase him on permanent deal worth another €15-20m.

Cellino does not want to include an option though and he prefers that the Rossoneri are obligated to buy the young midfielder but the Milanese side are hoping that such an excessive loan fee is enough of an indication that they will sign him permanently anyway.