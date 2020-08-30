Always monitor the livescore today result section

The season of the Spanish championship has already ended, which means it’s time to recap. Fans can follow the livescore today result of any match on the sports statistics website. Moreover, this platform pays attention to both the Spanish championship and dozens of other tournaments.

The season turned out to be quite ambiguous for Atletico. On the one hand, Diego Simeone’s players managed to finish in the third place, which is a good result. On the other hand, it was better a year ago, so a certain regression is noticeable.

At the same time, the team successfully performs in the international arena (remember the game with Liverpool in the Champions League), and it managed to pull itself together after the restart of the Primera. In addition, don’t forget that last year Atletico’s lineup was significantly updated. This could not but affect the results of the team, too. The players needed time to play along, and only after that they began to demonstrate stable results.

In the next season, the team will face more serious demands and challenges. Against the local crisis of Barcelona, ??many fans see Atletico as perhaps the main rival of Real Madrid.

What place can the team take in the La Liga table?

Of course, it will not be easy for the club to compete with the giants of the Spanish football, but fans and experts definitely shouldn’t ignore Mattress-Makers’ potential. The team has a very experienced coach who knows well the capabilities of his players. This helps him to choose the optimal lineup. It is Simeone’s experience that can become decisive in the club’s struggle for a higher position in the La Liga table.

Other strong points of the team include:

Good selection of players in each line. Thanks to this, the Argentine mentor can shuffle the squad and provide a place on the field to the strongest players only. Extensive experience of the leaders’. This should help them to correctly distribute forces over a long and intense tournament distance. Improving communication within the team. This happened literally over the last season, when the players were able to establish quality contact with each other. Individual skills of the top stars. This primarily concerns the defensive players.

