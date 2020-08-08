Andrea Pirlo appointed as new Juventus coach

Juventus have appointed Andrea Pirlo as their new coach following Maurizio Sarri’s sacking.

The former Napoli and Chelsea coach was relieved of his duties on Saturday morning after their Champions League elimination on Friday and the club have made the shock decision to hand the reins to their former midfielder.

“Today begins a new chapter in his career,” Juve said in a statement on Saturday evening, “from Maestro to Mister.

“The club have decided to entrust him to lead the first team after having selected him as coach of the Under-23s.

“The choice is based on the belief that Pirlo has what it takes to lead a talented squad to pursue new successes.”

Pirlo, who has no coaching experience, had only just taken the role as coach of Juventus’ Under-23s on July 30.

Now, just nine days later, the 41-year-old has taken Sarri’s place on the first team bench.

“I would have loved to play under Sarri at Juventus,” Pirlo said when he took the U-23 role, “I could have played with this group and won for years.

“I like Sarri’s game. They play with the ball a lot and I would have been very happy.

“I’ll try to create a relationship with Sarri to encourage the boys’ growth.”

The Italian first joined the Bianconeri in 2011 on a free transfer from rivals AC Milan and was a key part in their return to the top of Serie A, with them winning every title since he joined and now having won nine in a row.

Pirlo made 146 appearances during his four-year stay in Turin, scoring 19 times and assisting on 38 occasions.

The midfielder won four Scudetti, one Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana titles in his time at the Allianz Stadium.