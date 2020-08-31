Arsenal terminate Mkhitaryan contract to allow permanent Roma switch

Arsenal have terminated the contract of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, paving the way for the midfielder to turn his loan spell at Roma into a free transfer.

The Armenia international caught the eye during a loan spell at the Stadio Olimpico last season, despite enduring injury troubles, and the Giallorossi were to keen to bring him back.

With Mkhitaryan having no places in the plans of Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, the English club took to their website on Monday to confirm that his contract had been terminated by mutual consent.

This in turn has allowed the 31-year-old to return to Roma on a permanent deal, as he becomes the Giallorossi’s second recruit from the Premier League, following the arrival of Pedro from Chelsea on a free transfer.

Mkhitaryan had a single year remaining on his contract at Arsenal, having joined the FA Cup holders from Manchester United in an exchange deal with Alexis Sanchez in January 2018.

The former Borussia Dortmund star scored nine goals in 22 Serie A appearances last season, as well as representing Roma in a further five Europa League matches.