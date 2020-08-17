Arthur charged with driving under the influence

Juventus midfielder Arthur has reportedly been charged with driving under the influence after he crashed his Ferrari at 4am.

The Brazilian has been in the headlines in recent weeks after sealing a move to the Bianconeri in a swap deal with Miralem Pjanic.

However Arthur failed to feature in another match for Barcelona after the deal was confirmed, with the midfielder refusing to feature for the side in the Champions League.

Things didn’t get any better for the Brazilian on Monday as Diari de Girona reports he smashed his car into a streetlight at around 4am on Monday morning.

The 24-year-old mounted the footpath and travelled on it for some time longer before crashing his Ferrari.

Arthur then failed a breathalyzer and was charged with drunk driving as his blood alcohol level was at 0.55 with the limit being 0.25.