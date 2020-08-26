Atalanta could swoop for Liverpool midfielder

Marko Grujic has reportedly attracted the interest of Atalanta after Hertha Berlin decided against signing the midfielder from English giants Liverpool.

The 24-year-old Serbian international spent the 2019/20 season with the German club though they’ve opted not to buy him outright for €20 million, which poses a bit of a problem for the Reds as they are keen to offload him ahead of the new season.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that Atalanta could sign the player on a loan deal, but they face competition from Bundesliga clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen, and another Italian club, which is thought to be Roma.

Liverpool value Grujic at €15m, and although they are apparently happy to send him on loan, they would prefer to make a profit on him whenever possible.

The Reds bought the Serbian midfielder from Red Star Belgrade for €7m in January 2016 but he has only played 14 competitive matches for club, while spending time away on loan at Cardiff City before Hertha.