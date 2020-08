Atalanta’s dream of a second place finish were dashed thanks to a 2-0 defeat to Inter on Saturday night, with Papu Gomez the only Dea player putting in a shift.

Early strikes from Danilo D’Ambrosio and Ashley Young gave the Milan giants the advantage, and from there they controlled the match with relative ease thanks to some poor outings from Mario Pasalic and Duvan Zapata.

Gomez was the only Atalanta player that played up to his usual levels, but it was nowhere near enough to deny Inter.