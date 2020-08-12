Atalanta Player Ratings: Pasalic magic not enough as La Dea cruelly eliminated

Atalanta were left shell-shocked as two late Paris Saint-Germain goals sent them crashing out of the Champions League with a 2-1 defeat in Lisbon on Wednesday.

La Dea looked set for a place in the Semi-Finals courtesy of Mario Pasalic’s wonderful first half strike, only for Marquinhos to equalise for the Ligue 1 champions in the dying moments of normal time.

With extra-time looming, substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting tucked away Kylian Mbappe’s cutback to break Atalanta’s hearts and send the French side through.