Atalanta to look to Chelsea striker if Zapata leaves

Michy Batshuayi could leave Chelsea for Atalanta if Duvan Zapata is sold prior to the 2020/21 season.

The 26-year-old hasn’t been able to establish himself in the Blues’ starting line-up under manager Frank Lampard and he has one year left on his contract with the English club.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Zapata has been linked with a number of clubs, most notably Juventus, and Atalanta plan to replace the Colombian with Batshuayi if he is sold.

The Belgian international could still renew his contract with Chelsea despite his struggles at the club and he could join La Dea on loan with an option to be bought outright.

Atalanta and Batshuayi have crossed paths before in the 2017/18 Europa League.

The Belgian striker was on loan at German club Borussia Dortmund and he scored twice in Dortmund’s 3-2 victory in the first leg of their Round of 32 tie.

The 26-year-old scored just once in 16 Premier League matches in 2019/20.