Atalanta v Inter: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

In the battle for second place in Serie A, Atalanta take on Inter in a straight shootout on Saturday night in Bergamo (kick-off 20:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Atalanta (3-4-2-1): Gollini; Djimisti, Caldara, Toloi; Castage, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pasalic, Gomez; Zapata.

Unavailable: Ilicic, Palomino.

Inter (3-4-1-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Barella, Brozovic, Biraghi; Valero; Martinez, Lukaku.

Unavailable: Sensi, Vecino.

KEY STATISTICS

– Inter lead by 62 wins to 24 in Serie A fixtures against Atalanta, with 31 draws.

– Atalanta are unbeaten in their last four games against Inter in the league (W1 D3).

– Inter have also won 22 of their 58 previous games against Atalanta in Bergamo, with 15 wins for the hosts and 21 draws.

– Atalanta have alternated a win to a draw over their last four home games against Inter, winning 4-1 the last one against the Nerazzurri in Bergamo.

– Atalanta are on a run of seven consecutive home league wins and could set their all-time record should they win their eighth consecutive home top flight league game against Inter.

– For the second time in their history, Inter have won 12 away games in the same Serie A campaign (15 in 2006/07 under Roberto Mancini). The Nerazzurri could become the second team to win 13 away games in a Serie A season and not winning the Scudetto, after Napoli in 2016/17 and 2017/18.

– Antonio Conte is unbeaten in his seven games against Atalanta as a coach (W6 D1). Conte’s Serie A coaching career started in 2009/10 with Atalanta (W3 D4 L6).

– Inter could end this Serie A season with at least two players scoring 15+ goals for the first time since 1958/59, as Lautaro Martínez has netted 14 and Romelu Lukaku scored 23.

– Ruslan Malinovskyi has scored six goals from outside the box in Serie A 2019/20 – only Lionel Messi (nine) has more across the top five European leagues this season.

– Romelu Lukaku has already scored 15 away goals this season in Serie A – only two players have scored more than this in a single season in the Italian top flight: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (2011/12) and Ciro Immobile (2017/18 and 2019/20).