Lionel Messi was on another level Saturday, scoring a sensational strike that will be seen for years to come as Barcelona dumped Napoli out of the Champions League.

The Blaugrana cruised to a 3-1 victory, sending them through 4-2 on aggregate with the Argentine once again leading the way.

Messi was the best player on the pitch, scoring a sensational strike after falling to his feet while seeing a second harshly called back.