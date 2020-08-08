Barcelona v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Napoli travel to the Camp Nou knowing that they’ll need to score to have any chance of eliminating Barcelona and progressing to the Champions League’s quarter-finals.

The Catalans are considerably more vulnerable than they have been in recent seasons though, coming into the game having lost their crown in Spain where Real Madrid won the title.

Napoli have at least won the Coppa Italia this season and Gennaro Gattuso’s side will fancy their chances of causing an upset in Catalonia.

Lorenzo Insigne has recovered in time to make the XI, coming as a boost for the Partenopei.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Sergi Roberto, Rakitic; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann.

Napoli: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Demme, Fabián, Zielinski; Callejón, Mertens, Insigne