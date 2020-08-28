Bologna make their move for Hearts youngster

Bologna have made a move to strengthen their defence ahead of the 2020/21 Serie A campaign after making a bid for the highly touted Hearts youngster Aaron Hickey.

Hickey made his debut for the Jambos at 16 and has since gone on to make 34 appearances in all competitions for the club, becoming the youngest player to feature in a Scottish Cup final in the process.

“I have now had one formal approach from a European club,” Hearts chairperson Ann Budge said as she spoke to BBC Scotland.

“I’ve made it clear to Aaron and his agent I don’t want him to go but if that is what the future holds for him then so be it.”

“I think he is going to want to go somewhere.”

Hearts were relegated from the Scottish Premiership when the 2019/20 season was brought to a premature end amidst the COVID-19 crisis and keeping Hickey at the club without the being able to offer top flight football appears to be a tough task.

The Rossoblu are believed to have tabled a bid of around €1.7 million for Hickey, but the completion of the deal is far from a foregone conclusion with recently crowned European champions Bayern Munich also thought to be interested in the 18-year-old.