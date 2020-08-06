Change in Roma ownership makes futures of Zaniolo and Pellegrini clear

With Roma set for a change in ownership after the Friedkin Group agreed to take over from James Pallotta, the club are keen to keep hold of star duo Nicolo Zaniolo and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

The deal is expected to be completed before the end of August to the tune of €591 million with the American group are already making their plans for the future be known.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the club will look to build around Zaniolo and Pellegrini, who have both attracted interest from several of Italy’s top clubs.

The club’s precarious financial situation under Pallotta would have put their future in the capital at risk, but fearful Giallorossi fans can now rest easy knowing they are at the centre of the club’s new project.

Chris Smalling has returned to Manchester United after the two clubs failed to reach an agreement on a transfer, but talks could reopen. The Red Devils continue to ask for €20 million plus €5m in bonuses.

As for players that could leave the Stadio Olimpico, the list is long with the likes of Javier Pastore, Robin Olsen, Rick Karsdorp, Alessandro Florenzi, Juan Jesus, Federico Fazio and Diego Perotti all available.

The same goes for Cengiz Under and Justin Kluivert, though the Giallorossi will only sell them should a satisfactory offer come in.

Things won’t stop there with the club eyeing Nicolas Burdisso for the vacant sporting director position, though don’t rule out the return of Gianluca Petrachi.

Although the Italian was recently sacked after falling out with ownership, a change at the top could give him another chance at the Lupi.