Chelsea focus on adding firepower

Chelsea are continuing their chase for Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz in an attempt to add even more firepower to their squad after the recent signing of German international Timo Werner, as they look to cement their place in the Premier League’s top four despite their defensive frailties.

The Blues scraped into the final Champions League place on the final day of the season courtesy of a 2-0 win over Wolves, and Manchester United’s victory over Leicester, and despite suffering from well publicised defensive problems in 2019/20 they are again expected to be challenging at the top of the table when the new season gets underway in September.

Frank Lampard's men are currently odds on to secure a top four spot and to secure a Champions League berth alongside Liverpool, Manchester City and United

The attempt to lure Havertz, who has garnered widespread acclaim after a season in which he scored 12 goals and added 6 assists for the Werkself, all rests on the two clubs coming to an agreement on a price. Leverkusen are holding firm on their €100 million valuation of the 21-year-old whilst Chelsea, who have already agreed personal terms with Havertz, have reportedly submitted an offer of €65m plus €15m in add-ons.

However, having already brought Werner to Stamford Bridge Lampard’s attempts to add Havertz, to an already potent front line, appear to be more of a luxury than a necessity and have raised concerns amongst the Blues fan base who are hoping for improvements in the back line.

The concerns are well founded when you consider that Chelsea were the third highest scoring team in the Premier League in 2019/20,with only Liverpool and Manchester City scoring more.

In stark contrast the Blues had the eighth highest goals against record in the competition, with only Everton, Newcastle and the bottom five clubs conceding more, and €100m can go a long way to securing defenders in a transfer window though they have bagged Leicester’s Ben Chilwell to add depth to the back line.

With the seemingly more pressing need to improve a struggling defence, and the club’s desire to replace goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, the Blues continued focus on Havertz appears unnecessary and could potentially lead to them missing out on other targets as the transfer window continues to heat up.