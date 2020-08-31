Chiellini: I could retire after European Championship

Juventus and Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini hasn’t ruled out the possibility that the upcoming season could be his last.

The 36-year-old saw his 2019/20 season ravaged by injury, as a torn anterior cruciate ligament kept him out for a large part of the campaign.

Chiellini is back on the pitch ahead of the new season, but he wouldn’t rule out calling it a career after Euro 2020.

“Retire after the European Championship? It might be nice to go out like that, I won’t rule it out,” he stated at a press conference while with the Italian national team.

“However it’s hard for me to look ahead at this time.

“If I’m being honest, I’d be happy to be at the Euros because it would mean I am back to my best. I would be happy to have my season rewarded with a starring role at the Euros, but I don’t want to think about what will happen after that.”

Juventus have appointed Andrea Pirlo as their new coach after Maurizio Sarri was let go, but Chiellini had nothing but good things to say about his former boss.

“Everyone wanted to have a different kind of season and growth, however I can say with certainty that we did our best,” he added

“You know Maurizio, he is a real person. All sorts of things have come out in recent weeks, but on our behalf there is great respect for him.

“And I will not add anything else, also because at this moment he can’t speak. I can only say that I have a lot of respect for him.

“Pirlo? For us he’s the coach. If up until a few weeks ago he was Andrea, things are now different. Now, he’s the coach. It’s right that there are hierarchies.”