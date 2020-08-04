Conte: Getafe match chance for Inter to take another step forward

Inter coach Antonio Conte is keen to see his side carry their strong Serie A form over to Europe when the Nerazzurri take on Getafe in the Europa League on Wednesday.

The clash comes just days after the end of the league campaign, with a spot in the quarter-finals at stake.

“There is the right amount of pressure,” Conte told the assembled press. “It’s the same we had when trying to finish the league as best as possible, even though someone else won.

“The final three matches against Genoa, Napoli and Atalanta showed that this team is clearly improving. As a a result I’m happy and I hope that Getafe is another step forward, regardless of result, to show what we’ve done.

“Winning helps you win as victories bring confidence and awareness. However winning is never easy. If you win, it means you’ve reached a level that is the beginning of something special.

“Winning helps you grow at every level, whether that be individually or collectively.”

Getafe struggled in their final La Liga matches despite finishing eighth, but Conte expects them to put up a strong fight.

“We’ve studied them,” he added. “They played rather unspectacular games against the big teams in Spain, but their opponents were made to struggle to bring home results.

“We must prove that we deserve to go through. If we are better we will go through, otherwise we go out.”