Conte: History is made by the victors, proud to have brought Inter back to a final

Inter coach Antonio Conte has warned his players that “history only remembers the victors” as the Nerazzurri prepare for their Europa League Final with Sevilla on Friday.

The match is the Italian’s first European final as a coach, but he does have vast experience from his playing days having reached several with Juventus.

As a result Conte knows that winning trophies is what fans remember, telling his players to seize the moment.

“Can I pass my experiences along to my players? The simplest thing I can tell them is that I’ve played in several finals and I’ve won, but also lost,” he stated at his pre-match press conference.

“What I’ve noticed is that people only remember when you win. I won a Champions League and lost three, and the people remember the victory. We have to be proud to have brought Inter back to a final after 10 years.

“Experience is needed and we must be proud to have reached a final, but at the same time history is made by the victors.

“I said at the beginning that I needed to feel just the smallest of chances to win something. This has grown day by day as this group has always shown a desire to work.

“In the end we were able to compete in all the competitions and my belief and my belief has grown with the passing of each day.

“Those ideas have to be absorbed and the lads believe in what we are doing. Our courage has grown, and with that, our chances of bringing home the Europa League.

“We have to show on the pitch that we deserve it.”

Sevilla defeated Manchester United in the semi-finals but Conte made it clear that while he respects the Spanish side, he doesn’t fear them either.

“Fear isn’t a word that’s part of my vocabulary,” he added. “We have respect for Sevilla, but if we are here it’s because we can also play our cards.

“We will play them the best way we can.”