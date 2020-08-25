Conte to continue as Inter coach after successful talks

Antonio Conte will continue as Inter coach after the Italian met with Nerazzurri officials on Tuesday.

The Italian’s time at the club looked to be over after his comment’s following the 3-2 defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League Final, with reports suggesting Massimiliano Allegri was ready to take over.

However that all changed after Conte met with President Steven Zhang and the rest of the Inter management on Tuesday, with the club announcing the two sides will continue working together.

“The Club and Antonio Conte had a constructive meeting today focused on continuity and strategy, in which the two parties laid the foundations to continue working together on the Club’s project,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

Inter finished second in Serie A during Conte’s first season at the helm, along with a Europe League Final appearance. The Nerazzurri also reached the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia.