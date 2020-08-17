David Silva picks Real Sociedad over Lazio

Lazio have lost out in the race to sign David Silva with the Spanish opting to join Real Sociedad instead.

The 34-year-old played in his final match with Manchester City on Sunday, where they were dumped out of the Champions League quarter-finals after a 3-1 defeat to Lyon.

Although Silva announced he was looking to join a new club his destination remained a mystery, with Lazio viewed as the favourite after they made a sizeable contract offer.

? Tenemos el honor de anunciar que uno de los grandes se une a la familia txuri urdin…#OngiEtorriDavid #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/r152Q2rATl — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) August 17, 2020

However things changed quickly on Monday night after Real Sociedad announced they had signed Silva on a free transfer.

It’s believed the 34-year-old has joined on a two-year contract, where he will replace Martin Odegaard who saw his loan from Real Madrid cut short.