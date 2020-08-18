David Silva’s father defends son after Lazio attack

The father of David Silva has leapt to the defence of his son after Lazio sporting director Igli Tare criticized the Spaniard over his move to Real Sociedad.

The 34-year-old completed a shock move to the Spanish side on Monday night despite rampant speculation he was set to sign with the Aquile.

Lazio were convinced a deal was done, going so far as to book a medical. Instead Silva changed his mind, angering the Biancocelesti and Tare.

“I learned about David Silva’s transfer to Real Sociedad,” Tare told Lazio’s official website.

“I have great respect for the player, but not for the man.”

Silva’s father, David Jimenz, leapt to the defence of his son by stating no deal was in place while expressing his shock at the reaction.

“When they told Lazio about he deal with Real they didn’t react badly as in the end nothing was certain,” he told Radio Marco Donostia.

“There were talks with Lazio, but also with Real and other teams, and my son decided to go to Real.

“Nothing was for certain. David was surprised by the reaction of the club. Anyone can decide what he wants since Lazio spoke to his agent, not David.

“So I don’t understand why they bring him up as a man. Nothing was decided with Lazio. There were other teams that spoke with him.”