Dybala named Serie A MVP, De Vrij brings home Best Defender

Juventus were the big winners as Serie A handed out their awards for Best Players of 2019/20 with Paulo Dybala named MVP, Wojciech Szczesny picking up Best Goalkeeper while Inter’s Stefan de Vrij was Best Defender.

The Bianconeri secured their ninth consecutive Scudetto by finishing one point up on the Nerazzurri, and their successful campaign was reflected in the Serie A Best Player Awards for the 2019/20 season based on statistics tracked by Stats Perform and Netco Sports for Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana.

Dybala was named as MVP while Szczesny took home Best Goalkeeper. Dejan Kulusevski, who has already signed for Juventus, was named Best Young Player for his strong season with Parma.

De Vrij was named Best Defender for his strong season with Inter, while Alejandro Gomez was honoured as Best Midfielder for his season with Atalanta.

Ciro Immobile beat out Cristiano Ronaldo to take home Best Striker thanks to his 36 goal season.

MVP – Player of the Season: Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Best Goalkeeper of the Season: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

Best Defender of the Season: Stefan de Vrij (Inter)

Best Midfielder of the Season: Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta)

Best Forward of the Season: Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

Young Player of the Season: Dejan Kulusevski (Parma)