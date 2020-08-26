Everton striker linked with Juventus return

Moise Kean could return to Juventus on a loan deal after just one season with Everton.

The 20-year-old was purchased by the Premier League club for €27.5 million in the summer of 2019, but he has struggled to adapt to English football, scoring just twice in 29 league appearances.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus want to take Kean back for a loan spell and would include him in their squad list for the Champions League. The striker of Ivorian descent has a contract with the Toffees until June 2024 but his short-term future is not expected to be at the English club.

The Italian international came from the Bianconeri youth academy and spent a season on loan at Hellas Verona in 2017/18 before scoring six goals in 13 Serie A matches for the Old Lady the following campaign.

Kean has been capped numerous times for Italy at youth level and has scored twice in three appearances for the senior squad.