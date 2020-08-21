Fiorentina to look to Chelsea defender as Florenzi deal looks unlikely

Fiorentina are turning their attention towards Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta due to potential difficulty in acquiring his former Roma teammate Alessandro Florenzi.

The Gigliati have retained coach Giuseppe Iachini for the 2020/21 campaign and they intend to strengthen on the right flank after experimenting with Federico Chiesa as a wing-back.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Fiorentina have been speaking to Alessandro Lucci, who is the agent of both Zappacosta and Florenzi, and the former, 28, is likely to join on a loan deal.

The Viola have been trying to complete a deal for Florenzi in recent months, but the 29-year-old could be on his way to Everton, who are coached by experienced Italian tactician Carlo Ancelotti.

Zappacosta spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Roma, but calf and knee injuries kept him out for the majority of the campaign, limiting him to just nine Serie A appearances with the Giallorossi.