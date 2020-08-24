First day for Pirlo at Juventus

Andrea Pirlo took part in his first training session as Juventus coach on Monday as the Bianconeri returned to work.

The Italian was brought in to replace the sacked Maurizio Sarri, though his appointment came as a surprise to many given he was hired as Under-23 boss just eight days earlier.

However Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli opted to hand over the reins to Pirlo, who was accompanied by assistant manager Igor Tudor and the rest of his staff on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo was present at the Continassa ground in Turin after arriving in Italy on Sunday night, while Matthijs de Ligt and Paulo Dybala were not present as they recover from injuries.

The majority of work focused on athletic exercises as the squad was divided into small groups to keep in line with protocols.

Reporters will have the chance to speak to Pirlo for the first time since his hiring on Tuesday as the coach will hold his first press conference.