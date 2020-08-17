Friedkin closes in on Roma takeover

American billionaire Dan Friedkin is on the verge of completing his takeover of Roma from compatriot James Pallotta.

The Texan businessman agreed a deal to purchase the Giallorossi from Pallotta last month after lengthy negotiations, with a €591 million agreement seeing him take on the club’s debts in addition to full control.

It was expected that the full takeover would be ratified and completed by the end of August, but Il Messaggero report that Friedkin has signed the paperwork with a view to completing the deal on Monday.

Friedkin will officially become Roma’s new president by the end of the working day and will announce his takeover in a video message to fans.

Meanwhile, the change in ownership is likely to see star players Lorenzo Pellegrini and Nicolo Zaniolo commit their futures to the club, whilst coach Paulo Fonseca will be retained.

It is believed that Friedkin’s priority will be to balance the books at the capital club after spiralling debts were posted in their accounts earlier in the year, before implementing a five year project for redeveloping the squad and infrastructure.

The takeover brings Pallotta’s eight-year stint as president to an end, and an association with Roma that stretches back to involvement in a consortium that purchased the club under Thomas DiBenedetto in 2011.