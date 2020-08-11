Gasperini: Great that all of Italy is supporting Atalanta

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini believes all of Italy will support La Dea as they look to pull off an upset against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Nerazzurri are the only Serie A side left in the competition after Juventus were dumped out by Lyon in the Round of 16.

As a result Italy’s hopes rest on the shoulders of Atalanta, and Gasperini is keen to keep their fantastic run going.

“It’s a great thing,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “We know that all of Italy will be supporting us and that’s very important.

“We’re a bit like the national team and hope to do well. I hope my vacation is as late as possible.

“It’s a shame we are the only Italian side remaining because I though Juventus had a great chance. Napoli did well but it wasn’t easy against Barcelona.

“We are still standing and we will try to do well.”

PSG have only played two official matches in recent times as Ligue 1 opted against restarting the league, but Gasperini doesn’t believe there will be much of a difference in terms of fitness heading into the match.

“We’re just about there, the match is getting closer and there is more adrenaline,” he added. “We’ve never been in this great stadium, but it’s a shame there will be no fans.

“I’m convinced that although several leagues were stopped there isn’t a big difference [in fitness]. We’ve played a lot, while our opponents played in two cup finals.

“We will see what our fitness is tomorrow.

“We haven’t written out any motivational phrases, but we will bring a lot of emotion to the pitch and that plays a part in things, along with technique and quality. Our motivation will be key.”