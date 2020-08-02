Genoa v Hellas Verona: Official Line-Ups

Relegation threatened Genoa welcome mid-table Hellas Verona to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday night, with the hosts looking to secure safety as they linger one point above Lecce who sit 18th and in the relegation zone.

The Grifone have only won twice in their last five fixtures with wins against bitter rivals Sampdoria and Lecce but have lost the other three fixtures. However, they know three points on Sunday night will be enough to secure their Serie A status.

Hellas Verona, in contrast, are currently ninth and have picked up one win which came against already relegated SPAL and have had two draws in their last five fixtures.

Genoa: Perin; Masiello, Romero, Zapata; Ankersen, Lerager, Behrami, Jagiello, Criscito; Pandev, Sanabria.

Hellas Verona: Radunovic; Rrahmani, Gunter, Dimarco; Faraoni, Amrabat, Veloso, Lazovic; Eysseric, Pessina; Di Carmine.