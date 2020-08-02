Genoa win to stay in Serie A, Lecce relegated

After a 4-3 loss to Parma on Sunday night, Lecce have been confirmed as the team who will join Brescia and SPAL in Serie B.

Genoa’s 3-0 win over Hellas Verona would also have condemned the Salentini to relegation regardless of their result at the Stadio Via del Mare.

Genoa went into the final game of the campaign season one point ahead of Lecce and with their destiny in their own hands.

The Grifone made sure of their place in Serie A thanks to a double from Antonio Sanabria and a Cristian Romero header, with the Argentine later sent off for collecting two yellow cards. Hellas coach, Ivan Juric, was then sent to the stands.

At the very end of the match, both teams had a player sent off following a scuffle between Francesco Cassata and Sofyan Amrabat.

In the south, things started in the worst possible way for Lecce as Parma went ahead after an own goal from Fabio Lucioni, before Gianluca Caprari doubled their lead.

Antonin Barak and Biagio Meccariello got Lecce level before half time, but Andreas Cornelius and Roberto Inglese increased the visitors lead as Gianluca Lapadula scored just after the hour for the hosts, though it was all too little too late.