Giampaolo to terminate AC Milan deal and join Torino

Torino are closing in on making Marco Giampaolo their next coach after agreeing terms, while his contract termination with AC Milan is also near.

The 53-year-old took over at the Rossoneri last summer, but his time in charge ended after just seven league matches – four of which ended in defeat.

Giampaolo was replaced by Stefano Pioli in October but it looks as though he will soon return to Serie A as Sport Mediaset reports he has a two-year deal in place to replace Moreno Longo at Torino.

A deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday, when Giampaolo is expected to meet with Milan executives over the termination of his contract.

The agreement would see the Rossoneri save on some of the €2 million the tactician was set to earn.