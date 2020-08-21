Guardiola wants Juventus defender at Manchester City

Alex Sandro could be on his way out of Juventus, with Pep Guardiola wanting the wing-back at Manchester City.

The 29-year-old struggled to replicate his form from previous seasons in 2019/20 and the Bianconeri look set to revolutionise their squad for new coach Andrea Pirlo.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Guardiola wants City to strength their left side and Alex Sandro has the experience and pedigree to fit into the Catalan tactician’s team.

The Citizens have contacted Juventus about the Brazilian defender and Bianconeri chief football officer Fabio Paratici is likely to travel to the United Kingdom to finalise a deal.

Alex Sandro has been with Juventus since 2015 and he has played 198 competitive matches, scoring 11 goals and assisting 26 others.

He was won the Serie A title five times with La Vecchia Signora and featured in three Coppa Italia victories.