Hellas Verona president Setti: Kumbulla could stay

Maurizio Setti has not ruled out keeping prized defender Marash Kumbulla at Hellas Verona despite interest from the likes of Inter and Lazio.

The 20-year-old was a revelation in defence for the Gialloblu, featuring 25 times in Serie A during the 2019/20 season and the Nerazzurri, who are in the Europa League final against Sevilla, are yet to make any decisions in regards to any transfers.

“We are waiting for the end of the Europa league, however, there is not only Inter,” Setti told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Other top-tier clubs are interested but we will not rule out him staying.”

The Verona president is also hoping that Fabio Borini will remain at the club after his contract ended but he has not heard any confirmation from the former AC Milan and Liverpool forward.

“We are negotiating, we have made our proposal and we are waiting,” Setti said.