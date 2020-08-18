Higuain: I could play in MLS in the future, but I’m at Juventus for now

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has left the door open for a move to MLS in the future while making it clear he still has a year left on his deal with the Bianconeri.

The Argentine has seen his role at the Old Lady diminish in recent seasons, splitting 2018/19 between AC Milan and Chelsea before returning to Turin.

Higuain managed 11 goals in 43 appearances for Juventus, but he’s made it clear in recent times he wants to see out the final year of his contract while opening the door to a potential move to North America.

“In the future I could play in MLS,” he told Fox Sports Argentina. “A lot of players have gone there and it would be great.

“For now I’m at Juventus. I still have one year remaining on my contract so we’ll see what happens.

“We will resume training in five days and we’ll see how things go with a new coach. There will certainly be some new dynamics.”

Higuain made his name with Napoli before joining Juventus for €90 million in 2016, but the Argentine doesn’t believe his departure was a betrayal.

“I don’t regret leaving Napoli for Juventus,” he added. “They saw leaving for the most successful side as a betrayal but a person has to do what they feel, what makes them happy.

“I don’t regret it.

“I was labeled a traitor? Yes, but how many players have gone from River Plate to Boca Juniors? From Inter to Milan, or to Juventus?

“They also labeled [Andrea] Pirlo, Ronaldo and many other players as traitors. It’s part of football.”