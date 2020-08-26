Ibrahimovic and AC Milan strike a deal

The saga surrounding Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s future at AC Milan appears to have reached its conclusion with both parties agreeing on a deal that will ensure the former Sweden international remains at the Stadio San Siro for the 2020/21 campaign.

Ibrahimovic, who is in his second spell with the club, joined the Rossoneri in December after leaving LA Galaxy and made a telling contribution as he found the target 10 times in 18 Serie A games.

According to a report by Milannews.it, Ibrahimovic has agreed to a deal that will see him earn a guaranteed salary of €6 million with additional bonuses of €1m. It is believed that the bonus structure includes a massive €500,000 for Champions League qualification as the Rossoneri set their sights on a return to European football’s top table.

The 38-year-old’s return to Milan in December coincided with a change in form for the club, who had struggled to only five wins in 17 games prior to his arrival, and Stefano Pioli will be hoping that having his talisman for a full season will help his side challenge for a top four spot.