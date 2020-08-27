Importance of playing football from childhood

It is important to note that sports and exercise play a key role in a child’s growth and development. Physical activity sets up a strong foundation in the development of a child. There are many sports activities available in today’s world in which young kids can engage in. Each has its range of skills and benefits that children can gain as they practice. In this article, we are going to discuss football as a sport which has several advantages a child can gain by playing.

Football and age

Understanding the best age a child can start playing football is essential. This can help a parent understand the risks involved and how to avoid them. We can understand this if we categorize their respective ages.

Kids below 2 years: Such babies are so young to understand specific ball skills. They can be slowly introduced to gain basic motor skills such as eye-hand coordination, balance, and spatial awareness.

Kids between 3 and 5 years: these kids can start playing football just for fun. With improved stability and coordination skills, couches need to help them understand how to interact with the ball more.

Between 6 and 8 years: at this stage, kids can focus more on actual skills in football. A skill such as teamwork and supporting other team members are crucial at this stage.

Between 8 and 10 years: at this stage couches can sample sports to allow kids to work for different muscle groups. When learned early kids at this stage can learn skills necessary for a good player.

Look at the kids below being introduced to the game at a younger age around 6 years to enhance techniques of a kid playing football.

Football and physical fitness

An active child introduced to learn how to play football is more likely to become an active adult in the future. The number of hours spent playing football gives young kids stamina to exercise their bodies. In football, there are several training sessions and a lot of running around the field. This routine helps them combat issues like obesity and other ailments and improve their physical fitness. Compared to kids who spend hours on their television sets and video games, active kids have more advantages to be grateful for.

Football helps in mental and emotional stability

Besides the physical benefits of football, the game is all about gathering information in different scenarios and processing it for a favorable outcome. Learning how to predict outcomes in the shortest way possible helps build problem-solving skills in the early stages of life. Such skills are very important in growing a mentally and emotionally stable person in the future. Football helps teach conflict resolution, taking constructive criticism, taking ownership, and creating respect for others not only in the game but also in life.

Social-cultural advantages

Young kids sometimes find it difficult to make friends or socialize with others in the school. This habit can grow to adulthood and may be difficult to achieve for a specific kids football goal. Football is engaging. It is a great place you can have fun and interact with. This game gives kids a lot of benefits to make friends and create a social connection simply because you are in a team. Since football is the most popular sport in the world being part of a team gives you a variety of people to socialize with. School can sometimes be tough for kids especially with bullies around. Football can help kids feel a sense of belonging and develop self-esteem which develops into adulthood.

Teamwork

Generally, football is a game of teams. All the players in the team have specific roles to play. Each role played will add up to a team's performance. Each team player is accountable for their actions and knows what a team will go through if wrong decisions are made. Kids need to learn this at an early age. The teamwork in the game helps children learn to work with others and achieve a particular outcome. In the game, they learn the value of cooperating towards a common goal. With collaboration and sportsmanship, kids will learn to treat their teammates fairly and understand solving problems as a team.

Confidence and self-esteem

This is an attribute that makes kids feel appreciated, capable, and able to try new things. You may be wondering about what is a good age to start football? From a younger age kids need to believe in themselves and be positive that they are capable of doing greater things. A greater way to help them achieve this is through football. Children can gain different skills very fast. This improves their confidence by them learning to do new and complex activities. Whether they fail in some activities, they should be encouraged to try and try. A repeated self-assurance process will build up a future confident adult who can face and solve different issues in a proper manner. Below tips can help kids grow confidence

Never fear to fail

Always start easy

Focus to do your very best

Always practice and practice

Finally, believe in yourself

Other benefits associated with football

There are many other benefits associated with being a footballer at an early age apart from the ones mentioned above. Accessing college education has been seen as a huge benefit to kids with such abilities. From the NCAA statistics, more than 150,000 students receive funded scholarships from their member colleges and universities. This comes handy in reducing a bigger portion of debts that they accumulated during the college years. It is also a tradition for many colleges to keep track of the academic performance of their football athletes. This enables them to perform well both in athletics and academically.

Participating in college activities such as football opens a kid’s door to the professional world after graduation and this answers the question of “what does football help with career growth and development”. The social networks created during the team activities are very crucial after school. All the attributes gained such as team-player, problem-solving skills, and leadership skills are attributed desirable for most employers. This means that when a child is molded with such skills at an early stage it enables the young adult to have an easier time to discover the outside world.

Being a well-rounded person takes a lot of considerations. As noted from this article it is important to start early in everything you want to achieve in life. To enjoy the benefits associated with this sport it is important to start while you are a kid and eager to learn. It is also worth noting that one has to strike a balance between playing football and studying. There are all sorts of pressures associated with being a student-athlete. Being able to balance between such pressures and your aspirations is what matters for a successful football athlete. At every level, the most accomplished athletes are considered to be the healthiest and well-rounded people.