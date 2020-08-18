Ince: Lukaku wasn’t happy at Manchester United, looks fitter at Inter

Former Inter midfielder Paul Ince believes Romelu Lukaku struggled at Manchester United because he was never completely happy at the club.

The Belgian looks like a new player with the Nerazzurri this season, recording 33 goals in all competitions while helping them reach the Europa League final.

Ince lauded Lukaku after his brace against Shakhtar Donetsk, stating he looks like a happier and fitter player compared to the one that played for the Red Devils.

“Lukaka didn’t struggle [to score at United], he scored goals, let’s get that right,’ Ince said on BT Sport after the game. ‘He wasn’t happy under [Jose] Mourinho.

“Sometimes you find the right person, the right country. If you’re happy you will perform.

“He looked fit and lean. Talking about when he was at Manchester United, he didn’t look like he could get round the park.

“He’s just running past people [now]. Pace! I was fitter at Inter – whether it’s the the climate or the food. He looks like a different animal. We know he can finish. Wow.”

Inter will play Sevilla in the Europa League final on Friday, with the match taking place at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne.