Insigne hoping for late recovery in view of Barcelona clash

Lorenzo Insigne’s availability for Napoli’s Champions League clash with Barcelona remains in doubt after the Italian was unable to take part in training on Tuesday.

The Azzurri head into Saturday’s encounter level on aggregate after a first leg 1-1 draw at the Stadio San Paolo back in February.

With the second leg being played at the Camp Nou, Napoli will be hoping to have their captain available though Sport Mediaset reports his fitness remains up in the air at this time.

Insigne was forced off in the closing stages of Napoli’s 3-1 victory over Lazio on Saturday with tests revealing an injury to the left long adductor tendon with bone edema.

Napoli players took part in regular training on Tuesday, closing things out with an intra-squad match that did not feature the Italian.

Insigne was only able to take part therapy sessions, casting doubt over whether he will be able to recover in time for Saturday’s crucial encounter.