Inter and Atalanta have opening Serie A matches postponed

The new Serie A season kicks off on September 19 but Inter and Atalanta will not take the field for matchday one after their matches were postponed.

Gian Piero Gasperini and Antonio Conte led their sides to deep runs in the Champions League and Europa League respectively, resulting in a shorter offseason for their squads.

As a result both clubs asked for their opening Serie A matches to be postponed, and the Repubblica reports that wish has been granted by the Lega Serie A.

Cagliari and Roma also asked for their opening day matches to be postponed, but their requests were turned down.

No makeup dates were announced for either side, though there is speculation that Wednesday September 30 could be selected.

The Serie A calendar will be drawn up on Wednesday September 2.