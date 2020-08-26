Inter and Fiorentina unable to reach agreement on Biraghi-Dalbert deal

Cristiano Biraghi and Dalbert will return to their respective clubs after Inter and Fiorentina failed to reach an agreement to extend their loan deals.

The two players were involved in a swap deal last summer that saw the Italian join the Nerazzurri, with the Brazilian heading the other way to Florence for the season.

Recent reports suggested the two clubs were in talks to extend that deal for another season, however Sky Sport Italia is now reporting that the deal is now off.

The report suggests Fiorentina are no longer interested in renewing the agreement, meaning Biraghi will return to Florence while Dalbert heads back to Inter.

Biraghi finished the season with three goals in 37 appearances for the Nerazzurri in all competitions, while Dalbert featured in 34 matches for the Viola.