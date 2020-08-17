Inter hammer Shakhtar to make Europa League final

Inter made it into the Europa League final thanks to a 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Monday evening.

Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring for the Nerazzurri midway through the first half, and Danilo D’Ambrosio doubled the lead just after the hour mark, before the Argentine got his second.

Romelu Lukaku continued his spellbinding from in front of goal, bagging his 32nd and 33rd of the season as well as scoring in his 10th consecutive Europa League match.

As a result, Inter will face Sevilla in the final on Friday evening.

In a slow start from both sides in Germany, neither could fashion many opportunities, Inter took 18 minutes to create their first real chance of the game which resulted in a goal.

A terrible kick from the Shakhtar goalkeeper went straight to Nicolo Barella who charged down the right side and swung a brilliant ball into Lautaro, who headed home.

It should have been two for Inter when a cross into Romelu Lukaku found the Belgian with just the goalkeeper to beat, but he couldn’t connect cleanly with the ball, and Lautaro put the follow up into the side netting.

As the half came to a close, Shakhtar did get themselves into the game and Marcos Antonio eventually got a shot on goal, but was unable to put it on target.

Lautaro tried a spectacular lob over Andriy Pyatov but the goalkeeper managed to get a hand on it and pushed the ball out for a corner.

Shakhtar were dominating possession but couldn’t find a way past the Nerazzurri backline until Junior Morais had a free header from six yards out, which went straight into the hands of Samir Handanovic.

Less than two minutes later, Inter went up the other end and D’Ambrosio nodded home a Barella corner.

Lovely link up play between Lautaro and Lukaku gave the Belgian a sight of goal, but his low drive was straight at Pyatov.

Lautaro got his second of the game after a quick passing move from Inter and the Argentine slotted into the bottom corner from 18 yards out.

Lukaku then made history when he combined once again with Lautaro and side-footed into the far left corner, and then turned on the afterburners, leaving Davit Khocholava in his wake, to bag his second of the game.