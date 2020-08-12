Inter likely without Alexis Sanchez for Shakhtar clash

Alexis Sanchez is expected to miss Inter’s Europa League semi-final against Shakhtar Donetsk after being diagnosed with a thigh injury.

The Chilean came off the bench during the Nerazzurri’s 2-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Monday and picked up the injury in the closing stages of the match, though he remained on the pitch.

“Alexis Sanchez underwent medical tests this morning in Duisburg after suffering an injury during our match against Bayer Leverkusen,” read a statement on the Inter website.

“The tests confirmed that he has suffered a strain in his right hamstring. His condition will continue to be reassessed over the next few days.”

The news makes it unlikely that Sanchez will recover in time for Monday’s clash with Shakhtar.