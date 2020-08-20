Inter on alert as Messi has doubts over Barcelona future

Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona has once again been thrown into doubt after he reportedly told coach Ronald Koeman that he sees himself outside the club’s projects.

The Argentine’s status with the Blaugrana continues to make headlines after their poor end to the season that saw them miss out on top spot in La Liga and lose 8-2 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

As a result Eric Abidal and coach Queque Setien were let go with Koeman being presented to the press on Wednesday.

Radio EsportsRAC1 reports Messi and Koeman met in Catalonia on Thursday, with the 33-year-old stating he has doubts over his future at the club and that he sees himself outside of their plans moving forward.

However the Argentine made it clear he’s aware that leaving the club could cause contractual issues given his salary.

That news will have caught the attention of Inter as the Nerazzurri, as well as Manchester City, as the two clubs continue to be linked with a move for the Barca legend.