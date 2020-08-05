Inter Player Ratings: Eriksen seals passage

Romelu Lukaku helped Inter reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League at the expense of Getafe, as they secured a 2-0 win at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen on Wednesday.

The former Manchester United striker drilled in on the half-hour mark to give the Nerazzurri a hard-fought victory on neutral turf in Germany.

Inter were let off the hook in the second half as Getafe captain Jorge Molina fired wide from the penalty spot after Diego Godin’s handball, and Christian Eriksen stepped off the bench to seal victory.